Southern Miss offers program to help students with financial literacy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is partnering with iGrad to offer an online program that supplies educational tools on financial topics such as budgeting, financial aid, banking, and investing.

The platform features videos, calculators, articles, recommendations, games and other resources to help students improve their financial stability and well-being. The platform is free to all currently enrolled students, as well as faculty and staff.

The program also features an avenue for students to sync with the Department of Education to view and stay on top of their student loans. Additionally, an external scholarship feature provides credible and vetted scholarship opportunities for students that can help make college more affordable.