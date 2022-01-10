Southern Miss partners with Coaching for Literacy to increase literacy in state

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Coaching for Literacy is partnering with the University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team to increase literacy in Mississippi.

The third #Fight4Literacy game will be on January 16, when Southern Miss hosts Louisiana Tech.

“#Fight4Literacy presented by International Paper is truly a movement. We know how crucial it is for young kids to learn to read, and active, committed partners like Southern Miss are an important piece of that puzzle. But anyone can fight for literacy, and this partnership really helps bring the issue front and center in the Hattiesburg community and among Southern Miss basketball fans. We hope it creates a long-term impact,” said Carleen O’Reilly, executive director of Coaching for Literacy.

During the game against Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss Coach Ladner and his staff will wear green ties, lapel pins and wristbands to raise awareness for literacy. Fans are asked to make a donation in support of local programs to ensure funds are dedicated to Hattiesburg. They should add “Southern Miss” to the notes section when donating online. One hundred percent of the funds generated from Southern Miss fans will stay in Hattiesburg and benefit local students.

For more information about Coaching for Literacy or the #Fight4Literacy, visit coachingforliteracy.org.