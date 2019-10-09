Southern Miss prepares for Homecoming

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing for its annual Homecoming festivities.

Some of the highlights include a Dixie Darling Alumnae Social Event, the 24th annual USM 5k, and the SGA Homecoming Parade.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on October 10th. It will travel down East Hardy Street from the Midtown Shopping Center to the USM Hattiesburg main entrance.

USM will face the University of North Texas. The game begins on Saturday at 6 p.m at MM Roberts Football Stadium