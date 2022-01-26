HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Honors College will host the 2022 Spring University Forum between February and April.

The theme of this year’s forum is how art engages life, including race and Southern culture. To kick off the forum, Dr. Sarah Lewis will lead an online presentation on Thursday, February 8. Lewis is a faculty member of Harvard University’s Department of the History of Art and Architecture. She is also the author of several books and served on former President Barack Obama’s Arts Policy Committee. Her presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be found here.

The University Forum schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 22 – Novelist, poet and playwright Joyce Carol Oates will present at Bennett Auditorium on USM’s campus at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 – Southern historian and USM alumna Dr. Karen Cox will present at Bennett Auditorium on USM’s campus at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19 – Musician and composer Xavier Foley will present at Bennett Auditorium on USM’s campus at 6:30 p.m.

Email forum@usm.edu for questions or for more information.