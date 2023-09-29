HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Southern Miss student has died after an incident at the university’s parking garage in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 28, according to officials.

In a message to faculty and staff, University of Southern Mississippi (USM) President Joseph Paul said University police are investigating the death of the unidentified student, but no criminal activity is suspected.

“To the student’s family and friends, I share in your grief. To the entire Southern Miss community, know that I and many, many others care for you,” said Paul.

Student Counseling Services (SCS) will offer assistance, and walk-ins are welcome at SCS’s office in Bond Hall. SCS can also be reached at 601-266-4829 during regular business hours and at 988 after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends.

In addition, counselors will also be available on Friday, September 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and again from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for individual crisis support in Union Room 227.