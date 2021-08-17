Southern Miss students return to campus for new school year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) are back on campus this week, and the annual celebrations are back after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Kayla Mitchell, USM’s director of Orientation and Programs, said, “It just means so much more than it does usually to our community to our students. Last year, we couldn’t host it because of COVID.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to back on campus. This one of favorite things to do here in campus just to be here and feel the atmosphere and feel welcomed home and to get to be here around all my friends and get to see everybody again is a really great feeling,” said Jordan Maxwell, a USM student.

Some students said they learn better in-person.

“I feel like I’m absorbing the information because our professors here are so amazing,” said Heidi Kirsch.

Students took part in a tradition that goes back 24 years. It is where freshmen leave to make a mark on different parts of Eagle Walk by painting on th walls of Eagle Walk.

Anthony Palazzolo, an USM alumni, said, “Just being able to see every student on campus again, it kind of adds a whole new area and interest to campus, so we are really excited.”

Students will return to class on Monday, August 23.