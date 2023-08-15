HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Symphony Orchestra announced its 104th season, which opens on October 3, 2023.

The season will offer a concert a month throughout the academic year. Season tickets are now on sale at usm.edu/symphony. Individual tickets begin sales Sept. 5.

“We are once again pleased to bring you the very best in symphonic music as we continue our mission of education and community outreach,” said Dr. Michael Miles, Director of the Symphony Orchestra. “This will be a wonderful season of world class guest artists, conductors and music from all over the globe!”

The 2023-24 Symphony Season Series is titled “Voyages” and will explore music from around the world. Along the way patrons will hear music depicting pine forests in Rome, songs about lost love, and an opera inspired by the painting “The Adoration of the Magi.”

Attendees will be able to ring in the season at the annual “Holiday Choral Spectacular!”

Ticket prices will remain at $20 general admission this season. Season ticket purchasers will enjoy a discount equal to one free concert, and students are always welcome at our concerts free of admission with ID.