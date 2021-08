HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Theatre program will begin its new season on September 30. Both in-person and live stream tickets will be available.

The season kicks off with drama Hedda Gabbler by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. Closing the season is Qui Ngyuen’s contemporary hit She Kills Monsters.

Click here to find the full 2021-22 lineup and ticket information.