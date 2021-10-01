Southern Miss Theatre kicks off season with drama Hedda Gabler

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s Theatre program, housed in the School of Performing and Visual Arts, kicked off its season on Sept. 30 with Henrik Ibsen’s drama Hedda Gabler, translated by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton. In-person and live stream tickets are available.

According to USM, the production continues on Oct. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinée performance on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 seniors, military, faculty, and staff, and $8 for students.

The university said Ibsen’s classic of realism depicts a woman’s struggle to carve out her own place in a male-dominated world. It focuses on the frustrated existence of its main character, Hedda, and explores core issues of power, control, and social expectation. Often praised as one of the greatest dramatic roles in theatre, Hedda, plays out her own fantasies and psychological games with those nearest to her to an ultimately devastating end.