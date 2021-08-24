Southern Miss to celebrate Curious George’s 80th birthday with walk/run challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In honor of the children’s book character Curious George turning 80-years-old this month, the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will be celebrating this milestone all semester. The celebrations begin with the “Still Curious at 80!” walk/run challenge.

According to USM leaders, the challenge can be done from anywhere around the world beginning September 1. Participants are challenged to log 80 miles by November 12 in honor of the favorite fictional monkey’s birthday by using Challenge Runner. Runners and walkers can participate as individuals or a team.

“Everyone can benefit from walking or running,” said Ellen Ruffin, curator of the de Grummond Collection. “The best part is that it doesn’t matter where one lives because the mileage can be inserted and calculated from afar. I hope everyone will enjoy celebrating 80 years of ‘George.'”

The university said at the end of the challenge, participants and friends will be invited to a challenge celebration at USM, where awards will be given to the individuals and teams with the most mileage. Out-of-town participants will be able to attend the award ceremony virtually. The ceremony will be held on Friday, November 12, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on USM’s Hattiesburg campus.

To register for the “Still Curious at 80!” challenge, click here.