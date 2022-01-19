Southern Miss to hold more than 50 multi-arts events

USM to hold over 50 multi-arts events, (Courtesy: University of Southern Mississippi).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will hold more than 50 multi-arts events during the fourth annual Revelry.

Revelry will be held from February 11-24 featuring performances, exhibitions, guest artists, lectures, panel discussions, master classes and workshops.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 27 – Michael Brohman: In a World of Circles and Squares

– Michael Brohman: In a World of Circles and Squares Friday, February 11 – Pottery Time and SPVA student REVELRY Block Party

– Pottery Time and SPVA student REVELRY Block Party Saturday, February 12 – The Art of Book Making (levels 1 and 2), Pottery Time for all ages and Aluminum Pour

– The Art of Book Making (levels 1 and 2), Pottery Time for all ages and Aluminum Pour Monday, February 14 – Faculty Panel: Revealing the Artistic Process, How to Become an Artist-Scholar: An Intro to Publishing and The Gaza Monologues

– Faculty Panel: Revealing the Artistic Process, How to Become an Artist-Scholar: An Intro to Publishing and The Gaza Monologues Tuesday, February 15 – Northern Renaissance Art History and Advanced Dance Composition, Dori Griffin Book Lecture, Yoga on the Outdoor Stage and Picturing Identity in Early Modern French Ballet and Masquerade

– Northern Renaissance Art History and Advanced Dance Composition, Dori Griffin Book Lecture, Yoga on the Outdoor Stage and Picturing Identity in Early Modern French Ballet and Masquerade Wednesday, February 16 – Defying Gravity: Guest Artist and Broadway Star Jackie Burns, Adventures in Printmaking and Women Welding

– Defying Gravity: Guest Artist and Broadway Star Jackie Burns, Adventures in Printmaking and Women Welding Thursday, February 17 – She Kills Monster Creation, Pottery Time USM Student Edition and Bright Star opening night

– She Kills Monster Creation, Pottery Time USM Student Edition and Bright Star opening night Friday, February 18 – Bright Star

– Bright Star Saturday, February 19 – Charcoal Bodies 3, 8-Mile Project, Behind the Curtains: Backstage of Bright Star, One Act Play competition reading, Skip the script: Valentine’s Show and Bright Star

– Charcoal Bodies 3, 8-Mile Project, Behind the Curtains: Backstage of Bright Star, One Act Play competition reading, Skip the script: Valentine’s Show and Bright Star Monday, February 21 – Suzuki Training for the Actor, Musical Theater Dance Audition, Lessac Kinesensic Voice and Body Work and Step Afrika! SMAC

– Suzuki Training for the Actor, Musical Theater Dance Audition, Lessac Kinesensic Voice and Body Work and Step Afrika! SMAC Tuesday, February 22 – Voice Meets Dance, Southern Station Day Student Organization Showcase and Ink Wars

– Voice Meets Dance, Southern Station Day Student Organization Showcase and Ink Wars Wednesday, February 23 – Suzuki Training for the Actor, Auditioning Tips for Actors, Singers and Dancers and Yoga on the Outdoor Stage with Kelly Lester

– Suzuki Training for the Actor, Auditioning Tips for Actors, Singers and Dancers and Yoga on the Outdoor Stage with Kelly Lester Thursday, February 24 – SPVA Creative Keys Winners Announced, Visiting Guest Lecture with Michael Brohman: Closing Day of Show and Gallery of Art and Design Closing Reception

Click here for the full schedule. All events are free except Bright Star, which will run from February 17 to 19. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for faculty, staff, seniors and military and $15 for the general public.