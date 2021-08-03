Southern Miss to host job fair Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host a job fair on Wednesday, August 4. Organizers said information will be available and interviews will be held on the spot for several positions within USM’s Physical Plant and Residence Life departments.

Available benefits for full-time employees include:

Health insurance

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

Paid time off

State retirement

Interested applicants are encouraged to view the full job descriptions and apply online before the fair at jobs.usm.edu. Application assistance will be available at the fair. Applicants are asked to bring resume or work history and references.

The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Trent Lott Center on University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.