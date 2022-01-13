Southern Miss to host Mississippi Historical Society meeting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host the Mississippi Historical Society for the organization’s annual spring meeting March 10-11.

The program will feature sessions on religion, women’s leadership, the role of journalism in activism, civil rights, innovative digital history and archival projects, and preserving and commemorating local African American history. Local tours include the African American Military History Museum, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby, the Freedom Summer Trail, and historic sites in downtown Hattiesburg.

“We hope a number of local people from USM and the Hattiesburg area who enjoy Mississippi history will attend,” said Brother Rogers, MHS secretary-treasurer.

Day one of the conference will begin Thursday, March 10 at noon. It will be located in the Trent Lott Center. On Friday, March 11, the conference will continue at Hattiesburg’s historic Eureka School.

Early registration for the conference is $50 for MHS members and $85 for non-members. Registration after Friday, Feb. 25 is $75 for MHS members and $110 for non-members. Students can attend for free, though MHS requests they register early. More information about the annual meeting and complete details of its schedule of programming click here.