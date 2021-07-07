Southern Miss to host Science & Wellness Summer Camp in July

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – High school students in the Pine Belt will have the chance to learn more about biomedical research this summer. The Mississippi Health Sciences and Wellness Academy (HSWA) Summer Camp will be July 12-16 at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus.

The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, with most of the activities being conducted in the Walker Science Building. On Friday, July 16, the campers will make a trip to the Hattiesburg Zoo.

During this one-week camp, rising 10th and 11th graders will learn about research in the sciences and health related careers and will learn about molecular techniques through fun, hands-on activities.

In addition to learning molecular biology, microbiology, entomology, and epidemiology, the campers will also learn about different health related careers and a bit about wellness.