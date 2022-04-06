HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Alumni Association announced it will hold the 2022 Homecoming game on Saturday, October 15 against Arkansas State.

“With the excitement of joining the Sun Belt Conference, there is no doubt that Homecoming 2022 will be memorable for Golden Eagle fans everywhere,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Homecoming is always an exciting time on campus as it provides us with an opportunity to reconnect with fellow alumni and recognize former students who have played a vital role in the life of the University.”

Southern Miss Homecoming events will begin Monday, October 10 and continue throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s game at The Rock. This year’s signature alumni events will include the 24th Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament and the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet – both scheduled for Friday, October 14.

As events are finalized, details will continue to be added to the Association’s Homecoming site here.