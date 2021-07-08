Southern Pine Animal Shelter to host Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg will host a Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend.

From Friday, July 9, to Sunday, July 11, the shelter will offer fee-waived adoptions for available kittens and select dogs. This event will take place at both the Southern Pines shelter location and at PetSmart in Hattiesburg.

In addition to the adoptable shelter cats who are already being hosted in PetSmart’s cat adoption habitats, Southern Pines will also be bringing a few more adoptable fee-waived feline and canine friends for adopters to meet on Saturday, July 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We’re passionate about bringing people and pets together,” said Southern Pines Executive Director Ginny Sims. “And adoption events like this one help give our pets a little bit of a boost and help us to do just that. We currently have over 50 cats and kittens at the shelter who are waiting to find homes of their own as well as a bunch of wonderful canine companions who can’t wait to find their families. We’d love to see all of them find their special someone this weekend, and we can’t wait to help families become a little more complete during this fee-waived adoption event.”

To preview adoptable pets at Southern Pines Animal Shelter who are available for adoption, visit http://www.southernpinesanimalshelter.org/adopting-a-pet.html.