Southern Pine Electric and TEC partner to bring fiber internet to members

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pine Electric announced a collaborative agreement with TEC, a technology company providing fiber internet to people in rural areas of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. TEC will bring fiber internet to many of Southern Pine’s members that are unserved or underserved.

The announcement comes after Southern Pine’s board of directors decided to not become a service provider of high-speed internet due to financial constraints.

Members can visit southernpine.coop or TEC.com for more information or email voice@southernpine.coop if they have additional questions.

