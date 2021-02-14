Southern Pine Electric ready for winter weather

TAYLORSVILLE. Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pine Electric is prepared for the predicted winter storm moving into our area. Crews, and all employees, are on stand-by and will be ready to begin restoration work quickly, and safely, as soon as roadways are passable, and conditions allow. The weight of ice on power lines can cause outages and has the potential to bring down lines and poles.

Crews urge everyone to use caution while on roadways and to allow space for crews and equipment when they are working outages. Also, you should never go near a downed power line, instead call professionals.

Report outages by calling 1-800-231-5240 or by using your MyPower account. For more information, visit www.southernpine.coop.