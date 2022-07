HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Petco Love invested $300,000 in Southern Pines Animal Shelter to help save and improve the lives of pets in the Pine Belt.

Leaders with Petco Love said they’re helping the animal shelter to bring pet families closer and make them stronger.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts for more than 6.5 million pets.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter leaders said they take in more than 5,000 pets each year.