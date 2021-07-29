Southern Pines Animal Shelter to host fee-waived adoption event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Southern Pines Animal Shelter announced they will host a fee-waived Pawlympics Adoption Event. The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 30 through August 1 at the shelter and at PetSmart.

According to leaders at the shelter, adopted pets are up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and treatments. They will also be fixed, microchipped, will have the option for 30 days of complimentary pet insurance, and the adopters will also receive a complimentary bag of pet food and an engraved ID tag.

Regular adoption policies & procedures apply.