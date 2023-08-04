HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, August 5, Southern Pines Animal Shelter will host a fee-waived Dog Days of Summer adoption for adult dogs in need of a loving home.

The event will last until Sunday, August 13. All available adult dog’s adoption fees will be waived, meaning they will be free to adopt. This adoption special is made possible by a grant from Petco Love and by donations from the shelter’s supporters.

“There’s nothing we love more than bringing people and pets together and witnessing the joy, hope and love that comes from the human-animal bond,” said Ginny Sims, executive director of the Southern Pines Organization. “If you’ve been considering adding a canine companion to your family, we hope you’ll come on out to the shelter this weekend and meet the dog you’ve been waiting for. We’re so grateful to both Petco Love and to our community for making this adoption event possible.”

All pets adopted from Southern Pines received age-appropriate vaccines, flea/wormer medication, and heartworm preventative (dogs only).

All adoptable pets are viewable at www.southernpinesanimalshelter.org.