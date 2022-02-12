HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pines Animal Shelter will be participating in Animal Planet’s 18th Annual Puppy Bowl.

Puppy Bowl XVIII (PBXVIII) brings together 67 shelters across 33 states with 118 puppy players. The three-hour sports show will feature Team Ruff competing against Team Fluff for the “Lombarky” trophy. The event showcases shelters, staffers and those who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever home.

PBXVIII will air at 1:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, February 13 Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+.