Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex receives $2.9M grant

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex (SWMMHC) has been awarded a $2.9 million grant to target children suffering from serious emotional disturbance (SED), adults suffering from serious mental illness (SMI) and cooccurring disorders (COD) services to adults and children.

This grant is to increase access to mental health, targeting children and adults across the nine-county region served by SWMMHC.

“I am proud of the work that the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex (SWMMHC) will

accomplish through this significant grant award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

(HHS). SWMMHC has served a range of patients, from children to the elderly, and with these funds they

will be able to expand their services in underserved areas in need of critical behavioral healthcare services.

HHS’s investment in our state will help improve lives in Southwest Mississippi,” said Congressman Michael Guest.

If neighbors and families need mental health and substance misuse services, or would like additional

information on this Department of Human Services (SAMHSA) funding announcement, contact Sherlene Vince, SWMMHC Executive Director at 601-684-2173.