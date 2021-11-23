Space heater likely cause of deadly house fire in Ellisville, authorities say

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies, Ellisville police and firefighters responded to a deadly house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 3:00 a.m. at a home on Herrington Street in Ellisville. Investigators believe a space heater is the likely cause of the fire.

According to authorities, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Derrick Evans, who was wheelchair bound. They said he was unable to escape the burning home. His pet bulldog also died in the fire.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on the scene later Tuesday morning to continue the investigation.