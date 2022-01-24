Spirit Girls collecting dress donations for Annual Prom-A-Palooza

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General’s Spirit Girls will host their fourth annual Prom-A-Palooza on Sunday, March 6, at Bliss Bridal in downtown Hattiesburg.

The event will provide an opportunity for area high school girls to shop for a dress to wear to prom for a nominal rental fee.

In preparation for the event, Spirit Girls are currently collecting donations of dresses, shoes, and accessories for Prom-A-Palooza. Donations, which are being accepted January 24 through February 28, may be dropped off in the first-floor Marketing and Communications Office at the Forrest General Support Services Building, 125 South 28th Avenue, Hattiesburg.

Once the gowns are sorted by size, they will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Bliss Bridal on the corner of Main and Front streets in downtown Hattiesburg.

During these hours, girls will have the opportunity to shop and try on dresses, which will be available to rent for $12. The funds collected from dress rentals will be used for dry cleaning and storage for the following year.

“I am eager to see the involvement of our Spirit Girls, as this is one of the events they look forward to participating in the most. We want this to be a memorable time for area girls who want to celebrate a magical night with friends at prom without feeling they are limited because of the cost of a beautiful dress,” said Macy Knight, the new coordinator for Spirit Girls and the Forrest General Ambassadors.

The Spirit Girls have collected more than 400 gowns in all sizes, styles, and colors for the event, in addition to formal shoes and jewelry.