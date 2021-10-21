Spooky eats return for Hattiesburg Zoo Boo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Nine nights of Spooky Family Fun will return to the Hattiesburg Zoo. The annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party will take place nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 22. The event will run through Saturday, October 30.

Guests can enjoy everything from the Spook-tacular Express to Carou-Spell to the Eerie Animal Shows and Alarming Animal Encounters. Some said the best thing to enjoy at Zoo Boo is the Creepy Cantina and Goblin Grill who will be offering regular menu items with some Spooky Specials, and Devilish Drinks that everyone can enjoy.

“Everybody’s fun memories include food. Every holiday is around the table, and you know you want people to stay awhile. You want them to have fun, and if they’re going to stay, you got to give them a snack,” said Brandy Wilson, Food and Beverage Supervisor.

There are also two specialty items that you can’t get any other time of year, including the Boo Burger and the Frankenstein Hot Dog. Tickets are available for thirteen dollars in advance, and $15 at the gate.