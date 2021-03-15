Spring events returning to Pine Belt one year after beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In the Pine Belt, outdoor events were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, many of the outdoor family-friendly events will return.

With the increase of vaccinations across the state, more social gatherings are expected this spring. Amanda Hargrove, director of marketing for the Hattiesburg Convention Center, said they are looking forward to social gatherings again for live events.

“We really never really missed a beat at the zoo, but things definitely slowed down here because of the pandemic. But we’re definitely picking up business with spring and summer ahead,” she said.

Hargrove expects more live concerts and events this spring.

“We are definitely going to continue having lots of live events at the convention center. We’re very fortunate to have all this space outside, so we can host outdoor events so people can properly social distance,” said Hardgrove.

Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Center are finding creative ways for people to have fun despite the pandemic.

“We had to be inventive. We had to come up with the Lawn at Lake Terrace, so we could continue to have events whether COVID was an issue or not. So, outdoors makes it a little better.”