LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced Spring Fest 2022 will take place in Laurel on Saturday, April 9.

The event will be held at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Vendors from across the south, along with TK’s Chik-on-a-Stick and Papa Doughs Pizza, will be at the festival.