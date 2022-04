FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a segment of State Route 13 will close in Forrest County.

Crews will be working to clear storm debris from the area. The closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4. The closure will be on State Route 13 from Cozy Corner Drive to U.S. Highway 49.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and be aware of roadside workers.