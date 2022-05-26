PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association are teaming up to host the fourth Star-Spangled Banner Celebration on the River on Friday, July 1.

There will be live music, activities, a kids zone and food vendors. A firework display over the Leaf River will be held at 9:00 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. However, pets, coolers, tents, glass and personal fireworks (sparklers included) are not permitted.

The event is free and will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Hattiesburg’s Chain Park and Petal River Park. Parking onsite will be limited, but shuttle services will be available for offsite parking.