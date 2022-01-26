HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Eddie Peasant, superintendent of the Starkville-Oktibbeha School District, will join William Carey University’s School of Education as assistant dean on July 1, 2022.

“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Peasant join us. His experience and educational background make him an ideal person to help lead the growth of the WCU School of Education,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

Peasant announced his upcoming retirement as superintendent earlier this month. In his new position at William Carey University, he will lead accreditation and assessment efforts for the School of Education and supervise the Educational Leadership programs and faculty.