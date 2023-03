JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the closure for State Route 15 in Jones County has been extended to March 17.

Both directions of State Route 15/South Cooks Avenue under the Interstate 59 overpass will be closed until 4:30 p.m. on March 17.

Crews are working to make base repairs on the highway. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers.