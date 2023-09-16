COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A railroad crossing repair will close both directions of State Route 35 in Covington County.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said CN Railroad will close State Route 35 at the crossing between State Route 184 and State Route 532.

The closure will take place from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20 until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closure.