PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced part of State Route 43 will be closed in Pearl River County.

According to MDOT, the highway will be closed to thru traffic from Lazy Oak Lane to Fox Trail Road. The closure will start at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15 and will be in place until work has been completed.

Officials said State Route 43 will be closed for a bridge replacement project. Crews will be staged on Hogpen Branch Bridge.

Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route.