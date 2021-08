PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 43 will temporarily close in Pearl River County.

The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10. The road will be closed in both directions between North Beech Street and Walkiah Bluff Road. Crews will replace a culvert in the area.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during the closure period.