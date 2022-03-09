GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested after George County deputies recovered a stolen car on Monday, March 7.

Deputies said they received a report of a possible stolen car in the Shipman area of Highway 98. When they arrived to the area, they were able to confirm that the car matched the description of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was reported missing in Jackson County the week prior.

The deputies said they initiated a traffic stop, but the driver led them on a chase that ended on Highway 98 in Greene County. The driver was identified as Jessica Renee Emery, 32, of Lucedale.

Emery was charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. She also had warrant for a prior charge of failure to yield to blue lights and a parole violation. She was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $3,500. She also had detainers in Jackson and Green Counties.