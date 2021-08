Stolen dump truck from Jefferson Davis County recovered on Jesse Malone Road in Jones County.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A stolen dump truck from Jefferson Davis County was recovered in Jones County Thursday night after being spotted by a neighbor.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters received a phone call from a neighbor about a dump truck matching the description of the stolen truck was parked off of Jesse Malone Road in the Rustin Community.

Investigators said the stolen dump truck was found by deputies and the owner.