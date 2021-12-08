Stolen figurines, trash becomes problem for Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum leaders said there is a problem with trash and stolen figurines.

Museum staff said that a Bob Ross figurine was stolen on Monday, despite signage stating not to take or move the art and the figurine being glued down. They said the Bob Ross figurine is one of half a dozen stolen or damaged this week.

The museum is also facing a trash problem, as well. Museum staff asked visitors not to leave business cards, coins, feminine products or any other trash in the gallery.

Staff are asking the two people caught on security footage to contact the museum to return the figurine.