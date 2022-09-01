LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy.

Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1.

Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, Corry Wayne Cornett, 24, of Houston, Texas, and Byron Anthony Edwards Jr., 29, of Houston, Texas, were arrested. They were charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, two counts of drug trafficking, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said the drugs were stolen in a pharmacy burglary that happened on Wednesday, August 31 in a neighboring state. LCSO officials are working with federal authorities on the case.

Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, (Courtesy: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office)

Corry Wayne Cornett, (Courtesy: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office)

Byron Anthony Edwards Jr., (Courtesy: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office)

The three suspects were booked into the Lamar County Correctional Facility.