Stolen truck out of Perry County found in Alabama

UPDATE:

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies said the truck was located and recovered in Alabama on Friday, August 13. They are still seeking information on the suspect involved.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a stolen truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a report of a stolen truck from a business on Highway 15 North of Richton on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the truck was taken early Sunday morning and discovered missing Wednesday afternoon. The truck is a white 2013 Chevrolet 1 ton dually with a work bed.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the case.

If anyone has any information concerning this truck or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867).