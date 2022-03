HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Several streets will close in downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday, March 26 for HUBFEST.

The following streets will close during the event:

Pine Street (East/West)

Main Street

Walnut Street

Buschman Street

Front Street (East/West)

Batson Street

The streets will close at 4:00 a.m. City officials expect the streets to reopen by 9:00 p.m.