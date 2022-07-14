MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the area.

Deputies said there were multiple burglaries that happened in the Morgantown and White Bluff communities. The burglaries happened between 11:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10 and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Deputies said the suspect in this case was a man who is 275 to 300 pounds and between 6’0 to 6’2 tall. They said he was wearing no shirt, a Fargo-style hat, a mask over his face, dark pants and boots.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

In the second case, deputies said more burglaries happened between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. The first of the two happened around 1:30 a.m. on Stringer Road in the Improve Community. The second happened around 2:00 a.m. on Bethel Church Road in Columbia.

Deputies described the suspect as a man who is 250 to 300 pounds and between 6’0 and 6’2. They said the man is bald and has facial hair.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-736-5051.