Structure fire on Elliot Houston Rd. in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters along with several Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at home on Elliot Houston Road.

When firefighter arrived, the home was found severely damaged by the flames along with a vehicle that had been near the home.

No one was inside of the home during the time of the fire.

Investigators said, the home had suffered major damage in the severe weather several days ago and suffered catastrophic damage in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service were also on the scene. Crews from Shady Grove, Soso, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun, and Soso volunteer fire departments battled the blaze.