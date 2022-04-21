LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Students in the Lamar County School District (LCSD) can now access online tutoring 24/7.

Pine Belt News reported the school district chose to opt into a program offered by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). MDE and Paper agreed to a partnership that will allow up to 350,000 students statewide to receive the free tutoring.

College students and Ph.D. candidates are available to tutor students in any subject on the Paper platform. Video chat isn’t used. Rather, students and tutors communicate via virtual whiteboard where they can write and type questions. There is only verbal and written communication.

According to the newspaper, school leaders are considering adding the program as a shortcut on students’ Chromebooks. Paper is already available on the school’s website.