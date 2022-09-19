WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Car passengers and students inside a Wayne County school bus were injured in a wreck on Monday, September 19.

The Wayne County News reported the crash involved a school bus that was leaving Buckatunna School and a Buick car. The two collided at a light on Highway 45. The driver’s side door of the Buick was caved in.

Occupants of the Buick were taken to medical facilities. Five students on the school bus were taken to Wayne General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the newspaper, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency crews responded. The crash is being investigated.