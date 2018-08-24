Students move in to University of Southern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - The new Eagles are coming home to the nest!
The University of Southern Mississippi is dealing with the hustle and bustle of move-in days. Thousands of students are settling into their new digs. Parking is limited and designated "drop-off zones" have been set up for families looking to unload their vehicles.
Student volunteers are on site helping students with the move.
Classes begin Wednesday, August 29.
