Students move in to University of Southern Mississippi

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 04:43 PM CDT

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - The new Eagles are coming home to the nest!

The University of Southern Mississippi is dealing with the hustle and bustle of move-in days. Thousands of students are settling into their new digs. Parking is limited and designated "drop-off zones" have been set up for families looking to unload their vehicles.

Student volunteers are on site helping students with the move.

Classes begin Wednesday, August 29.


 

