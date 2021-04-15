Summer camps to return in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With the increase in COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, many people are hoping the summer will be closer to normal, including young people planning for summer camps.

In just over a month, summer camp season will return to the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Camps will begin on May 17 and will go on until July 30.

Dr. Denny Bubrig, the assistant vice president for Student Affairs at USM, said the university is looking forward to hosting young people this summer.

“We want our campus community and greater Hattiesburg community to know that we are open and entertaining those who are looking for a place to host multiple day meetings, multiple conferences,” he said.

The YMCA of Hattiesburg and Petal are set to start summer camp season on June 1.

Alane Purser and Claire Ratliff are the Child Care Directors. They have spent hours preparing for summer camps. The preparation includes sanitizer stations, and tables will be spaced out so campers can keep social distance.