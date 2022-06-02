COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Covington County School District (CCSD) summer meal program will be extended through Friday, June 24.

The “Seamless Summer Option” will provide meals for free to people under 18-years-old. All meals must be eaten on-site. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.20 and lunch for $4.00.

Meals will be offered in the cafeterias of Collins High, Carver Middle, Collins Elementary, Hopewell, Mt. Olive and Seminary. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Parents can contact the school district’s Child Nutrition Office at (601)-765-8247 (ext. 113 or 114) with any questions.