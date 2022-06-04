JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jefferson Davis County School District (JDCSD) will offer free summer meals for kids and teenagers.

The meals will be offered at the following schools:

JE Johnson Elementary K-5

Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 14

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Carver Elementary School

Monday through Thursday from June 1 through July 28

Breakfast #1 will be served from 6:40 a.m. to 7:05 a.m.

Breakfast #2 will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All meals must be eaten in the cafeterias. To-go lunch will not be offered. Meals will not be offered for the July 4th Break.

Meals are free to children under 18-years-old. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.75 or lunch for $3.50.