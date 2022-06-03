PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) will offer free summer meals for kids and teens through Thursday, June 30.

Kids and teenagers under 18 can receive meals for free. Adult meals cost $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch and dinner.

Meals can be picked up through drive-thru only at Petal Upper Elementary School from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meals can be eaten by dine-in only at Petal Middle School. Dine-in breakfast will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Parents can contact the district’s Child Nutrition Department at (601)-545-3020 with any questions.